Daytona Lagoon Offers Free Waterpark Admission to First Responders Sept. 10-11

Daytona Lagoon, Daytona Beach’s Premier Waterpark and Family Entertainment Center, will host its 5th Annual First Responder Weekend to honor those who serve and protect the public with free waterpark admission on September 10 and 11.

Daytona Lagoon welcomes all active firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical service (EMS) professionals and law enforcement to a free day at the water park. Daytona Lagoon’s Waterpark will be open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. on both Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.









“Across Volusia County and the entire country, first responders work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” explains Tyler Currie, General Manager of Daytona Lagoon. “We want to give them a chance to relax and enjoy a fun day with family and friends. It’s just one small way we can thank all of our local first responders.”

To receive free entry, first responders must present a valid professional ID or badge at time of admission. For all other guest visiting the waterpark, the cost of entry is $23.99.

Daytona Lagoon is also kicking off the first weekend of its Waterpark Bonus Weekends series. Starting on Saturday, September 10 through October 9, Daytona Lagoon is offering guests waterpark admission at the discounted price of $23.99 per person on Saturdays and Sundays.