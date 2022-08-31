Woody’s BBQ Now Serving Ketchup with a Cause, Benefiting Families of Fallen and Wounded Soldiers

Ever since the launch of Woody’s Bar-B-Q in 1980, its co-founders – Woody Mills and Yolanda Mills-Mawman – have taken great pride in their pursuit of the American Dream through business ownership. The two find an equally deep sense of honor in providing an avenue for their classic Southern BBQ chain’s franchisees to do the same. Palm Coast’s Woody’s is at Flagler Plaza on State Road 100.









Staunchly patriotic, in addition to boasting Americana décor, many Woody’s restaurants extend discounts to active members of the U.S. military. The community-minded company also often partners with both local and national nonprofits, including past initiatives to benefit K9s for Warriors – a nonprofit dedicated to providing service dogs to veterans. Today, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is proud to announce that it is teaming up with Red Gold. Through Red Gold’s national “Ketchup with a Cause” partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation, with every case of Red Gold ketchup Woody’s Bar-B-Q purchases to stock its restaurants, the Jacksonville, Fl.-based franchise will be doing its part to benefit the families of fallen and wounded soldiers.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has had a singular and impactful mission: To stand in the financial gap of the more than one million dependents adversely affected by war, providing educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation. In addition to partnering with restaurant chains like Woody’s Bar-B-Q, with every consumer purchase of a Red Gold® Folds of Honor Ketchup, individuals can also play an important part in helping to educate the families of America’s heroes.

To date, Folds of Honors has provided approximately 24,500 education scholarships to military spouses and their children, totaling over $18,000,000. Roughly 89 cents out of every dollar raised by the Foundation goes toward scholarship funding. This “Ketchup with a Cause” initiative is the latest in Red Gold’s long history of being there for the nation’s service members. During World War II, the family-owned company supported the war effort by canning tomatoes for the troops both at home and overseas.









“We are always seeking new ways to do more for the patrons and the communities we serve,” said Mills-Mawman, Woody’s Bar-B-Q president and COO. “With several military bases – like Naval Station Mayport, Blount Island Command Marine Corps and NAS Jacksonville Navy Base – located in the same city where Woody’s is headquartered, military members and their families are a cherished part of our community. Not only do we love the mission and meaning behind this partnership with Red Gold to benefit Folds of Honor, but we’re proud to declare Red Gold as the official ketchup of Woody’s Bar-B-Q. Its award-winning flavor recently earned the ChefsBest Excellence Award for 2022 – an honor extended to brands that surpass quality standards established by professional chefs.”

Woody’s Bar-B-Q invites its current and prospective patrons to experience the great taste of Red Gold Ketchup first hand at participating locations. It makes a terrific addition to the chain’s signature red basket of crinkle cut fries. For a full list of Woody’s Bar-B-Q locations, visit www.Woodys.com. The company also encourages consumers to join it in supporting Red Gold’s “Ketchup with a Cause” initiative by purchasing a Folds of Honor labeled bottle in participating grocery stores to benefit families of fallen or wounded military members. To learn more about the Folds of Honor Foundation, visit www.FoldsofHonor.org.