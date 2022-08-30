On the Run from Charges for 2 DUI Crash Deaths, Randall Howard, 46, Is Arrested at Econo Lodge

Randall Thomas Howard did not wear his feelings on his sleeve, where they wouldn’t be as visible. He wore them full frontal, half spelled out: “G_ F_CK Y__RS_LF,” his shirtfront said, followed by the lines: “Would You Like to Buy a Vowel?” Not necessarily the wisest message to flash as a fugitive wanted on a warrant for causing the death of two human beings in a car crash, when Howard was allegedly high on meth.

Not the wisest message who now can’t even buy his way out of jail: he’s being held on no bond on two warrants related to the crash, which took place in South Carolina, and on $5,000 bond on additional counts of meth possession, and introducing contraband at the Flagler County jail, where he was booked Monday evening.









Howard 46, originally from Gaston, S.C., was staying at the Econo Lodge on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast. Monday afternoon, he was arrested by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies in partnership with the U.S. Marshall Service, which had been searching for him. It’s not clear how long Howard had been living in Palm Coast. He was working for a high-speed internet company.

He was found in possession of 4.7 grams of what he termed “ice,” street slang for crystal meth. He was also in possession of another person’s Beginner’s Permit out of South Carolina–he claimed it belonged to a family member–which he used to check into the hotel.

The warrant out of South Carolina is related to a May 13, 2021 incident in Calhoun County. According to the warrant and a press report at the time, Howard was driving on I-26 with two passengers: B. Jolin Moore was in the front passenger seat, Tesha Poole was in the back seat of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia. He was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, for which he later tested positive. He lost control of the car, which ran off the road. He overcorrected and hit a truck that was parked in the median.









Moore was killed at the scene. Poole was taken to a hospital, but died seven days later.

“Another fugitive found out that he came to the wrong county,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release. “Two people died as a result of his reckless actions and he’s been on the run ever since.” Howard was assigned Assistant Public Defender Regina Nunnally.