75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1

A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not been identified, was driving south in the right northbound lane of U.S. 1 at around 3:40 this morning. A 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman was traveling north on U.S. 1., at the wheel of a Chevy Malibu. The two sedans collided head-on, redirecting the woman’s car off the road, facing northeast.









The 75-year-old man was pronounced deceased at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The woman sustained cuts and bruises. What the FHP report does not say is that a passenger was in one of the two cars–apparently the woman’s–and was unaccounted for after the crash.

At 8 this morning, FHP at the scene requested that the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office send in a dive team to search for the third person in a nearby body of water. A sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed at 10:30 this morning that the dive team was on its way to the scene.

Both northbound lanes were shut down for FHP’s investigation, which is ongoing. The traffic homicide investigator is Cpl. J. Bowen. It is the first fatal crash on Flagler County roads since June 9, when a 45-year-old woman was killed on U.S. 1 at Whiteview Parkway, in a t-bone crash. This morning’s crash resulted in the 16th fatality of the year. There was no word, at the time of this article’s initial publication on the dive team’s findings.