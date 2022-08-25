David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region.

“With his experience leading in faith-based health care, and his passion for the mission of our organization, David will help drive our vision forward in East Volusia County,” said AdventHealth President/CEO Terry Shaw.









For this role, Weis will return to AdventHealth Daytona Beach, where he previously served as vice president and chief operating officer. In addition to his responsibilities overseeing the hospital, he will provide market leadership for the network of facilities in East Volusia County, working closely with his leadership team to develop and execute the strategic direction for market growth and operational performance.

“David and his team will continue to advance the great work at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market to be a leader in safety and quality excellence across our facilities and service lines,” Dr. Gregory said.

Weis currently serves as president/CEO for AdventHealth DeLand, a role he assumed in 2020 following his time as chief operating officer at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. Prior to joining AdventHealth, he served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in Northern California, where he provided oversight of operations in the ambulatory and acute care areas of a 68-bed regional medical center with more than 800 employees.

Weis has a Bachelor of Science in biology from Southwestern Adventist University, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Loma Linda University. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in health care management from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. He is an affiliate of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Daytona, a program of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves as board chair for the Indigo Christian Junior Academy in Daytona Beach, as well as board member for the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce and Orange City Alliance.









“I am honored to serve alongside the incredible AdventHealth leaders, providers and teams across Volusia County to continue to advance our mission in this community,” Weis said. “I look forward to reconnecting with my colleagues at AdventHealth Daytona Beach to bring healing and wholeness to the people we serve.”

In his free time, Weis enjoys spending time with his wife, Melanie, and their two boys, Lucas (8) and Mark (6). He is an avid CrossFit athlete and likes boating, water sports, cycling and photography.