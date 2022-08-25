The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 25, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. Sentencing: Brooke Anna Lorenzen, 20, of Palm Coast, is sentenced to 3 years in prison and 12 years in probation for the death of Mario Bizier on May 6, 2020, on I-95, when Lorenzen, drunk, provoked the crash that killed Bizier. The sentencing hearing is before Perkins at 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401.

In Court: The Kwentel Moultrie trial enters its fourth day. Moultrie is on trial for the second time on a charge of first-degree felony rape of a 16-year-old girl in Palm Coast in 2019. This is the second time Moultrie is being tried. The first trial in April ended with a hung jury. Moultrie, who has been at the county jail without bond, also faces separate charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary stemming from an unrelated incident resulting from a home invasion in the R-Section in late December, 2021. The jury will not hear about those charges. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is expected to take three days, including jury selection.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: Today the National park Service marks its 106th anniversary. It also marks the three-day anniversary of the following headline in Newsweek: “Huge, Sex-Crazed Yellowstone Bison Rams Car.” More soberly, a favorable New York Times editorial reported on May 30, 1916, that “House bill No. 15,522, providing for centralized administration of the national parks, has been reported favorably by the Committee on the Public Lands. The bill is indorsed by the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior. [That’s the Times’s original spelling of indorsed.] It has the approval of every organization interested in the preservation and development of the national parks. It should be passed by Congress and signed by the President. Since the beginning of the European war much publicity has been given to the “See America First” slogan. But many of America ‘s great scenic wonders have not been made ready for sightseers.” So that’s what gave us Trumpism’s favorite slogan: they’re not interested in seeing. America First, period.

Now this: German composer and pianist Olivia Trummer’s “Gigue Chic” takes the final movement of Bach’s Partita in B-flat major and literally jazzes up an already jazzy gigue, the gigue being a renaissance-era dance the French took up and twirled. I could not find a live version.









