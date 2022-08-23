The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 23, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor's Glance:

No school today. It’s Election Day for the 2022 primary: polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must vote at your precinct. See details here.

In Court: The Kwentell Moultrie trial enters its second day. Moultrie is on trial for the second time on a charge of first-degree felony rape of a 16-year-old girl in Palm Coast in 2019. This is the second time Moultrie is being tried. The first trial in April ended with a hung jury. Moultrie, who has been at the county jail without bond, also faces separate charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary stemming from an unrelated incident resulting from a home invasion in the R-Section in late December, 2021. The jury will not hear about those charges. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is expected to take three days, including jury selection.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections’ office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meetings are open to the public. Members of the board are County Judge Andrea Totten, County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart, and alternates are County Commissioner Andy Dance and County Judge Melissa Distler. See detailed primary schedule and times here, and the general election schedule here.

Coffee with Kimberli Halliday: Flagler County schools’ new Exceptional Student Education (ESE) director, Kim Halliday, hosts a coffee-with-Kim morning between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on the third floor at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, in the school district’s offices. That’s assuming of course that today’s election doesn’t result in a majority looking to purge all those evil spirits from the district, in which case the days are numbered for people like Kim, the superintendent, the attorney and a few others.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed on this day in 1927 for an armed robbery they did not commit, and the killing of a guard during the robbery they did not commit, since they were clearly elsewhere at the time of the robbery. But they were Ay-talians, and this country’s idea of justice often becomes a chimera when race, ethnicity, creed tip over the scales. Recall the March 14, 1891 mass-lynching of Italians in New Orleans, one of the lesser known but most bloody lynchings in history, prompting Teddy Roosevelt to write his sister that the murders were “rather a good thing,” and that he’d told “various dago diplomats” the same thing at a dinner. Naturally, he was eventually elected president.

