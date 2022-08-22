The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 22, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Monday NightMostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
In Court: Kwentell Moultrie goes on trial for the second time on a charge of first-degree felony rape of a 16-year-old girl in Palm Coast in 2019. This is the second time Moultrie is being tried. The first trial in April ended with a hung jury. Moultrie, who has been at the county jail without bond, also faces separate charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary stemming from an unrelated incident resulting from a home invasion in the R-Section in late December, 2021. The jury will not hear about those charges. The trial begins at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The trial is expected to take three days, including jury selection.
- Kwentell Moultrie’s Re-Trial on Rape Charge Involving 16 Year Old Scheduled for Aug. 22
- Yet Another Felony Charge for Moultrie as He Awaits Trials on Rape and Murder Accusations
- Moultrie’s Defense in Rape Trial: He Was Framed in ‘Cover-Up’ By 16-Year-Old Girl, But His Lies Uncloak Him
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will take on substantial land-use items, namely, a proposed rezoning affecting 27 acres just east of Commerce Boulevard and State Road 100 that would be turned into a commercial zone (fronting State Road 100) and apartments behind it. This is part of a larger plan involving an additional 75 acres to be rezoned from mixed use to multi-family (or apartments). The two parcels are attached. For the full agenda and back-up materials, go here. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].
Update: police just escorted us off the premises and trespassed us from the venue. pic.twitter.com/eHFw4I4LH1
— Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) August 21, 2022
Notably: There was an actual start to the Vietnam War: today, in 1945, when French paratroopers dropped into South Vietnam to counter a coup by Ho Chi Minh, who had tried again and again to catch the attention of the French and the Americans, get them on his side, see the conflict in Vietnam as anti-colonialist rather than as part of the cold war. They would not listen. But to suggest that Ho had no Leninist leanings–actually, convictions–is also naive, if almost beside the point. As Max Hastings put it in his Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy (2018), “He was never the Titoist some of his Western apologists suggested; he repeatedly condemned Yugoslavia’s 1948 severance from the Soviet bloc. He avowed an unflagging admiration for Stalin, though the Russian leader never reciprocated either by trusting the Vietminh leader or by providing substantial aid to him. It seems narrowly possible that Vietnam’s subjection to communism could have been averted if France in 1945 had announced its intention to quit the country and embarked upon a crash transition process, to identify credible indigenous leaders and prepare them to govern, as did the British before quitting Malaya. Instead, however, the French chose to draft a long suicide note, declaring their ironclad opposition to independence. The colonialists’ intransigence conceded to Ho Chi Minh the moral high ground in the struggle that now began to unfold.”
I’m often reminded of the troubling questions posed by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl in multiple interviews late last year about what it would mean to cover Trump if and when he runs for president again. He deemed it perhaps the greatest challenge American political reporters will ever face.
“How do you cover a candidate who is effectively anti-democratic? How do you cover a candidate who is running both against whoever the Democratic candidate is but also running against the very democratic system that makes all of this possible?” wondered Karl, a former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. His questions hit hard, the more so because of his reputation in the political press corps as a straight shooter.
The deeper question is whether news organizations can break free of their hidebound practices — the love of political conflict, the addiction to elections as a horse race — to address those concerns effectively. […] Journalists simply can’t allow themselves to be megaphones or stenographers. They have to be dedicated truth-tellers, using clear language, plenty of context and thoughtful framing to get that truth across.
–From Margaret Sullivan’s last column for the Washington post, Aug. 21, 2022 .
