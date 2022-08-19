Metronet’s Bill Gilliam Will Head Palm Coast and Florida Markets

Metronet, the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic provider, announced that Bill Gilliam will serve as the first Vice President and General Manager of Metronet’s Florida Market. With more than 30 years of experience and success in the telecommunications industry, Gilliam will support Metronet as the company rapidly expands to bring the power of ultra-high-speed, multi-gigabit service to more communities throughout Florida.

“Metronet has increasingly become the first choice for residents and businesses looking for multi-gigabit speeds and unparalleled customer care,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “As Vice President and General Manager of Metronet’s Florida markets, Bill’s telecommunications expertise will be essential in continuing to provide fast, reliable multi-gigabit fiber optic internet to Floridians.” (See: “Palm Coast, Gig City: MetroNet Will Wire All Residential Neighborhoods With Fiber Optic By 2023, Rocketing Speeds” and “Metronet Adds Flagler Beach and Bunnell to Gig Cities as Broadband Wiring of All Neighborhoods Starts in Spring.”)









Gilliam, who will oversee all current and future Florida markets, including Tallahassee and Palm Coast, most recently served as Director of Operations and General Manager at Shentel. Prior to his time at Shentel, he led Time Warner/Bright House’s Central Florida market as Vice President and General Manager.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join Metronet’s Florida team as Vice President and General Manager,” said Bill Gilliam. “Metronet is a company that I have long admired for its top-notch customer service, local operations, and cutting-edge technology, and I could not be more excited to be part of their legacy in the great Sunshine State as we grow to bring the power of fiber optic internet to many more communities.”

In his new role, Gilliam will oversee Field Operations, Community Development, Residential and Commercial Special Project Technicians, and Government Affairs. His close oversight will drive improvements in customer service, team expansion, and installation processes.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit cityleaders.metronetinc.com or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Director of Business Development at [email protected] or at 423-280-9031.