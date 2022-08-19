Applications are Open for the Palm Coast Cultural Arts Grant

Cultural arts help us explain and understand the world in which we live. It encourages creativity and provides immense value to the artist and the viewer.

The City of Palm Coast supports Cultural Arts and has offered an annual Cultural Arts Financial Assistance Grant program for several years. The grant program provides funding for cultural arts programs and/or events that are conducted within the City of Palm Coast by Flagler County-based non-profit organizations.









As funding is expected to become available for Fiscal Year 2023 for events or programs taking place between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, the City is looking for grantees. As always, preference is given to first time applicants that meet the grant requirements.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the City has updated the Cultural Art Grant into two separate tiers. One tier will be for organizations that host programs/events to generate economic impact for Flagler County. The second tier is for local non-profit organizations.

A scoring system has been established for the evaluation process. Each organization will be scored through specific criteria for the potential of 100 possible points.

Organization that meets the grant criteria should email the City’s Parks & Recreation Senior Staff Assistant at [email protected] no later than August 31, 2022. In the email, please include organization name, applicants name, phone number, and email address.

All organizations will then receive an invitation to apply for the grant. All requirements for the grant will be included in the electronic application provided in the invitation. Applications are to be completed electronically. The deadline to submit your completed application is September 12th.

The Cultural Arts Review Committee will meet on September 16, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The grant will also be discussed at two Palm Coast City Council meetings: A workshop on October 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and a business meeting on November 1st, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. All meetings will take place in the council chambers in the community wing of City Hall, 160 Lake Ave.