The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Goodwill opens its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital, with a ribbon cutting today — National Thrift Shop Day — at 10 a.m., with Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. The new Goodwill store , a 16,000 square foot space, will replace the current thrift store at 20 Cypress Point Parkway. See details.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. On the agenda: three items, all related to self-storage facilities. See the full agenda and background material here.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Flagler Undercover: Following up on the amazing drug bust enabled by Joe Mullins, the county commissioner, a reader writes: “Apparently highly experienced narcotics detectives didn’t know how to discuss a potential drug deal with an 18-year-old kid. They were ready to give up. But Mullins convinced them he could make it happen so they asked him to try again because this was something they didn’t know how to do. And guess who got the job done on the very next text? Flagler County’s very best undercover narcotics agent. This fall on NBC. He’s a County Commissioner in recovery. Now law-enforcement has turned to him to single-handedly end a drug epidemic in the community. On Mondays, he bangs the gavel. The rest of week, he takes the texts as a volunteer drug agent who gets all the unsolicited calls from total strangers offering felony sales amounts of narcotics. It’s Flagler Undercover. ”

