Sheriff Staly Is American Legion Post 115’s Law Officer of the Year

Each year, the Flagler American Legion Post 115 gives its Law & Order and First Responder Awards recognizing the outstanding contributions of law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

On the evening of August 8th, Sheriff Rick Staly, along with other First Responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of their position and demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement, received awards. Sheriff Staly was awarded the Law Officer of the Year during the ceremony.









“I’m honored to have been selected as the Law Officer of the Year by the Flagler American Legion Post 115 and accept this award and share it with the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office that made this honor possible by their dedicated service to our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Congress chartered the American Legion in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War 1 into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. To find out more about Flagler American Legion Post 115, visit their website at https://www.flaglerpost115.org/.