Water Main Breaks on South Central Ave. in Flagler Beach, Requiring Boil-Water Notice

A water main that serves residents and businesses on portions of the south-central area of Flagler Beach broke on Friday, requiring several days of repairs and a boil-water notice for affected residents and businesses next week. Service will not be interrupted through the weekend, as the city’s public works department is patching the damage until Monday.

The water main broke in an area beneath the southeast corner of 6th Street and South Central Avenue. The main serves residents and businesses on South Central between South 5th and 7th streets, and on South 6th Street and South 7th Street between South Central and State Road A1A.









On Monday, the section of South Central Avenue South 6th and 7th Street will be closed for all but local traffic.

Residents and businesses are advised to boil potable water starting on Monday (Aug. 15) at 8 a.m., and continuing for 60 hours–that’s two and a half days–until repairs are complete. Not that you may have tap water: a city release states that water will be shut off as repairs begin.

City employees are distributing door hangers with the notice today to inform residents.

“This event highlights the importance of City investment in our underground infrastructure, which is truly the bones of our City,” City Manager William Whitson, who is partial to skeletal metaphors, especially when they involve catacombs, said today in the release. During a workshop on the Flagler Beach sewer plant in June 2021, he told commissioners: “There are things that are occurring in the bones of the community that you just can’t see and that because you don’t work with it every day, you don’t appreciate how bad it is.”

He was referring to the city’s sewer plant. But the city’s infrastructure is not necessarily in much greater shape.