The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 6, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. You’ll find many back to school resources available to you in one spot. All public schools will have information tables, as will a number of community organizations and businesses which cater to the families of Flagler County. If you are an organization or business that would like to participate, please take a few minutes to register at this link. The deadline to register for a space is July 29th.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m.. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants. The month of June begins Florida’s hurricane season and we are delighted to have Jonathan Lord, the Emergency Management Director of Flagler County, here to speak on hurricane preparedness and what you, as new Florida residents, need to know.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notebook: It’s one of those pleasures that redeem life even at its grimmest. You could be engrossed in the misery of a day’s grime–say, writing about some of the more repugnant candidates lechering their way in or to public office on smarms of lies and venom–when, by way of a narcotic, you click on a piece of music at random. And that something happens. Like the first time you see a marvel of nature, but in sounds, and you realize you’ve just discovered something new and wonderful. That’s Arturo Marquez, the Mexican composer born in 1950 in Sonora, a Fulbright Scholar and a product of the California Institute of the Arts, whose music–whose Concierto de Otoño (“Autumn Concerto,” written in 2018), a trumpet concerto that requires the soloist to use four different trumpets–will take you on a journey through the colors of Mexico and the trumpet, the exuberance, the “continual, lacerating swing between extremes” of mexican life, as Octavio Paz described it. That opening movement will take you forward and back all in one, and you’ll want to hear it again and again if it weren’t for the second and third, each as giving and ultimately as tender as the first. It’s a romantic piece in its way, an homage to Mexico’s own West, and to Mexico, period. The National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico premiered it in September 2018, then it was off to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra the following January, Japan in may and Spain in August 2019, all performed by Pacho Flores at the trumpet. Deutsche Grammophon, emperor of all lebels, just released a CD featuring Flores’s performance of the concerto, among other choice pieces (Daniel Frieberg’s “Crónicas Latinoamericanas,” Paquito D’Rivera’s “Concerto Venezolano,” Flores’s own composition, “Morocota”). And here he is, with the Concierto de Otoño in full with (I think) a Czech orchestra:

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.