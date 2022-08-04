The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 4, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Felony court hears pre-trials today. Drug court is not in session.

The Oversight Committee discussing the inter-local agreement, or ILA, between the school board, the county and Flagler’s municipalities regarding school concurrency, meets at 9 a.m. in the third floor conference room 3 at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See: “Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments.”

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: Louis, Louis, Louis Armstrong, born in 1900 or 1901 on this day in New Orleans. That lucky old sun. Lucky for Nixon, too, who could divert attention from his bombings and Cambodian incursions, so he could release this statement: “Mrs. Nixon and I share the sorrow of millions of Americans at the death of Louis Armstrong. One of the architects of an American art form, a free and individual spirit, and an artist of worldwide fame, his great talents and magnificent spirit added richness and pleasure to all our lives.” Giovanni Russonello in The Times wrote, in 2018: “Armstrong had been largely responsible for shaping jazz into the worldly, youth-driven music it became in the 1930s. He emerged as a symbol of racial pride, crossing Tin Pan Alley gentility with street patois, and sometimes singing directly about black frustrations. But as his career went on, his grinning stage persona — an expansion on the minstrel shows and New Orleans cabarets of his youth — fell out of step with most African-American listeners’ tastes. (“I loved the way Louis played trumpet, man, but I hated the way he had to grin in order to get over with some tired white folks,” Miles Davis wrote in his autobiography.)”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.