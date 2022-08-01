Patti King Is Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s New Director

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Patti King has accepted the position of Museum Director. Current Director Kathy Wilcox has been in the position since 2018 and will retire in December. Patti will begin training with Kathy on October 1st and will assume her directorship on January 1st, 2023.

“Patti currently serves on the Museum’s Board of Directors and is what we believe is a perfect fit for this position”, said Kathy Wilcox, Director of the Flagler Beach Historical Museum. “Not only does she understand the inner workings of the Museum, she has lived in Flagler Beach for over a decade and cares about our local community,” Kathy added. Kathy plans on staying involved on a volunteer basis with the Museum.









Patti is originally from Northern Virginia and holds a degree in hospitality management. Her background includes over 30 years of accounting experience. Patti has been involved in many of the Museum’s activities including Cheer at the Pier, Moondance and several other initiatives.

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum is located at 207 South Central Ave., in Flagler Beach, Fla. The museum is open Monday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., or stop by the first Friday of each month when the Museum remains open extended hours to celebrate Flagler Beach’s First Friday featuring music, games, food, and fun in Veterans Park. Annual Museum memberships start at $15 and donations in any amount are accepted. They can be purchased on the website or in person at the Museum. They can be reached at 386-517-2025, or online at flaglerbeachmuseum.org.