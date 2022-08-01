John Wesley McNeeley, of Palm Coast, Florida, longtime Daytona State College distinguished Professor of Psychology, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Predeceased by his loving Grandmother, Ruby Abbott, John was the son of the late Roberta and Louis Zimmerman.

John, born December 27, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana, was very proud of his Hoosier roots. After attending Lawrence High School, he enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War. He went on with his military career as an Officer in the Army National Guard.

Earning his Bachelor’s Degree as well as his Master’s Degree at Butler University, he was a life-long fan of the Butler Bulldogs and March Madness Basketball. Furthering his education, John earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and worked at many healthcare facilities.

John began his time in Florida by joining the founding fathers of Flagler, lovingly referred to as “The Movers and Shakers”. After seeing a need for women in the County, he enlisted the churches of all denominations and began the Safe House in 1987 – which eventually grew and is now a part of the Family Life Center in Bunnell.

John also co-authored a book “Good For Me” in the 80’s.

His true calling however, was teaching. He was to go on to teach a wide array of college courses and was beloved by many students over three decades.

John is survived by his love, Cammy; sons Mark, Brian, Doug (Stephanie), Sheamus, Hans (Kaitlyn) and Liam; daughters Alexandra (Julian) and Gracen; seven grandchildren (Jake, Talia, Ronja, Atlas, Everett, Theodore and Sophie).

There will be a Memorial Service honoring his life on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway, SE. Building 3, Room 115, Palm Coast, FL. 32137. ALL are welcome.

The funeral will be under the direction of Dale Woodward Funeral Homes, Holly Hill, Florida. He will be laid to rest at Jacksonville Memorial Cemetery with full Military Honors.