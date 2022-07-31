Sheriff Staly Elected Vice-Chair of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors

During the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) semi-annual meeting of Florida’s Sheriff’s held in Orlando on July 26, 2022, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was elected by his fellow Sheriff’s to Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors. During the closing banquet Sheriff Staly and the Officers and Directors of FSA were sworn in to their respective office by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“It is my honor to serve my fellow Sheriff’s in this role,” said Sheriff Staly. “I look forward to assisting the Board Chair during the next year and working with my fellow Sheriff’s as we keep Florida safe together.”









Sheriff Staly has served on the FSA Board of Director’s for the past two-years. This is the first time in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 105-year history that a Flagler County Sheriff has been elected as the Vice-Chair of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Board of Director’s. Other FSA Officers sworn-in by Governor DeSantis include: President, Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Hernando County; Vice President: Sheriff Bill Leeper, Nassau County; Secretary: Sheriff Bill Prummell, Charlotte County; Treasurer: Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Seminole County; Immediate Past President: Sheriff Bobby McCallum, Levy County; and Chair of the Board of Directors: Sheriff Billy Woods, Marion County.