10 Years After 1st Built, Belle Terre Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project Underway

Replacement of the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School is underway, with demolition and replacement efforts being conducted by Custom Built Marine Construction, with oversight from the City of Palm Coast’s Stormwater & Engineering Department.









The existing timber walkway is currently undergoing total demolition, with the intent of replacing the existing bridge with a 10-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path. Contractors are also creating a roadside swale which will function as a stormwater runoff from Belle Terre Parkway, where water will be conveyed into the existing ditch via a series of basins and culverts. This design will reduce the previous washouts and erosion issues that were present with the previous bridge.

Another component of the project involves lining of the existing culverts under the roadway on Belle Terre Parkway, with HDPE pipes and grout, thereby extending the life span of the culverts without the need to do an open cut along the parkway. This process also works to prevent potential future expenses for the city, which would be incurred should the existing pipes ever deteriorate to the point of needing replacement while also allowing for the work to take place with minimal interference to vehicular traffic.

Due to the nature of this project, contractors are asking all pedestrians and those traveling by vehicle to be mindful of their surroundings while near the construction site and abiding by pedestrian traffic closure and detour signs along Belle Terre Parkway between Buddy Taylor Middle School and Pritchard Drive for the duration of the project.









The reconstruction of the bridge is taking place barely 10 years after it was completed. In 2011, the bridge was a flashpoint between then City Manager Jim Landon and the contractor the city hired for the project, S.E. Cline Construction. Landon criticized the company over delays, design changes and design specifications that were not followed, according to the way he presented the issue to the council at the time. Landon also criticized the company for not using the right type of concrete on abutments.

Substantial completion of this project is slated for November 2022 with minor items to be completed by late December 2022. View the video update below.