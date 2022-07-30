The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 30, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Puppapalooza at James Holland Park in Palm Coast, 18 Florida Park Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. “Grab your sociable pup and meet us at the dog park for a festival just for your furry friends. We’ll have special treats, toys, dog play spaces, and tons of fun! Dogs must be leashed when outside of the dog park. We’ll have visits from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Canine Team, K9s for Warriors, the Flagler Humane Society, and local dog-oriented businesses!” Also featuring Flagler Beach’s Hang8 (who organized the first annual Flagler Beach dog-surfing contest in May.)

“Constellation,” at City Repertory Theatre, directed by Beau Wade, at 7:30 p.m. July 28-30 and 3 p.m. July 31. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. The play is a 2012 comedy-drama by British playwright Nick Payne about the romantic ups and downs of a beekeeper and a theoretical physicist. The couple in “Constellations” take a trip down the rabbit hole of the multiverse, that freaky theory that posits there are an infinite number of parallel universes which exist simultaneously, and may be quite similar to or radically different from the one you and I inhabit. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Hopscotches Through Love’s Multiverse with ‘Constellations’.“

Notebook: What are we to make of the birthday of Henry Ford (1863) today? What are we to make of Henry Ford, period: an anti-Semite, a Nazi sympathizer, a pioneer of the police state in the workplace, an ultra-nationalist who ruined Israel Zangwill’s melting pot by building a literal giant melting pot for ceremonies at Ford plants, where he would have his immigrant workers go down one side as immigrants and up the other, as uniform Americans. The Ford, in short, who wanted more Americans to square-dance as a reaction to jazz in the 1920s, because Blacks made him ill. But he was also Henry Ford, paying his wage-earners better than most (at least $5 a day, he announced in 2014: in inflation-adjusted dollars, that’s $148 in today’s money, still a pittance when you think about it–$38,000 a year isn’t exactly a down payment on Downton Abbey–but imagine what that says of how poor the country was back then). He got this nation rolling toward its auto culture (a mixed blessing). He invented the assembly-line model that Bill Levitt would adapt to suburban homes (another very mixed blessing) and that the McDonald brothers adapted to food (an unmitigated disaster, but damn how the odd Big Mac can sometimes hit that spot). He was Big Brother before Orwell, and Amazon before Bezos. He was, in short, the quintessential American: a melting pot of paradoxes as inexcusable as they were, or at least as he made them, indispensable. He reminds me of that other Henry, the Kissinger one, that mass-murderer with the still-glowing aura of a Jedi, who was as much of an anti-Arab as Ford was an anti-Semite. Not an inventor, that one. Just a latter-day Talleyrand with ambitions to be better remembered, as if the genocides in Cambodia and Timur and the mass killings of Chile never happened, as if ensuring Arab-Israeli enmity as America’s easiest course was just strategy (his favorite word). Another American paradox understated. I’m not sure at all that a world without either of these men, or paradoxes like theirs, would have been a lesser place. We might not have been the Americans emerging out of Ford’s melting pot, but chances are we would have been better Americans for it had the pot’s presumption not churned us into ground chuck no more savory than McDonald’s meatheads Doordashing across Levittown.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.