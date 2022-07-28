There Will Be No Inquisition of Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston

The official schedule lists a special workshop of the Flagler Beach City Commission scheduled for 4:30 this evening, ahead of the regularly scheduled 5:30 meeting. Three commissioners–Deborah Phillips, Ken Bryan and Jane Mealy–had called for it, to discuss Mayor Suzie Johnston’s role on the commission, seeking to have city attorney Drew Smith as the explainer.









In fact, there will be no such workshop. While there is some procedural question as to whether Bryan, the chairman of the commission, will call the workshop to order only to comply with the fact that it was posted, adjourning it immediately afterward, commissioners now agree that there won’t be such a meeting, and two commissioners–James Sherman and Eric Cooley–were planning not to attend anyway. “It isn’t productive and I dont have bandwidth for any meetings that are not necessary,” Cooley said.

Smith, for one, is absent today, attending a conference (the commission will have a substitute counsel who may not be as familiar with recent commission dynamics). Smith also spoke with every member of the commission, not so much to dissuade them from holding a special meeting, but to tell them not to act as lawyers, and to tell them that, as spelled out in the city charter, the mayor had not transgressed her role at any point.

The issue came to a head at a July 15 budget workshop. Commissioners were discussing next year’s budget for information technology services. They had previously contracted with Flagler County government, at $50,000 a year, for those services. The county was no longer willing to continue at that rate, but in an email to Johnston, County Administrator Heidi Petito said the county would be willing to offer the services for around $100,000. Johnston had sought out the information from the county and wanted it considered as part of the city’s discussions (“this is a department I actually help run at my own job,” she said), though the city had issued a request for proposal to which the county had not responded.









When Johnston insisted that the county’s proposal be considered, Bryan said “we have to be aware of what our roles are,” even as he noted that the information the mayor had could be “very beneficial.” Tensions rose. Bryan suggested he’d speak with Smith and thought “we need to have a session with the city manager” that would explain roles. The commission took a brief break. When it returned, Phillips, saying “some of us are overstepping our roles,” pitched the special workshop proposal, addressing the mayor specifically. “Budget time is for this group of people,” Phillips said, gesturing to mean herself and her four colleague commissioners, “with your–obviously additional comments.” Phillips also made a distinction between the “weak” and “strong” mayor forms of government. (See: “Flagler Beach Commission Again Clashes, Reducing Mayor to Tears and Lawyering Up Over Roles.”

Phillips was accurate about the weak-strong difference, even though the terms may rankle (as they did Johnston and Cooley). None of Flagler’s municipalities have strong mayors. But the terms are technical, not judgmental. In Florida law, a “strong” mayor fulfills the role of a city manager (as in Tampa), having authority to set meetings, budgets, hire and fire. That’s not the case in Flagler, where the mayors in Palm Coast, Bunnell and Flagler Beach are “weak” mayors. In Bunnell and Palm Coast, they get to vote. In Flagler Beach, they do not. But their roles on the commission are otherwise no different from that of their colleagues.

If anything, the mayor’s role, even in Flagler Beach, implies more authority, not less, as the charter notes, and the charter makes no distinction between the involvement of mayors as opposed to commissioners when it comes to discussions. It is also silent regarding a commissioner’s or mayor’s decision to seek out information of whatever kind outside the city, with whoever–as the mayor did.

“He told me there were no laws broken by the mayor,” Sherman said of his discussion with Smith. “She was just trying to get some information, that’s the way I saw it.” Sherman said commissioners take their annual ethics training through the Florida League of Cities, which would help clarify roles, and the timing of the proposed workshop had not been right.









Still, the agenda for the special meeting had to be posted. “The City Attorney also advised me that the agenda needed to be posted because it was called, and that they could all decide to hold that meeting if wanted, but there wasn’t as much interest to do so,” the deputy city clerk said in an email. “He spoke to each of them separately and asked them if there was still a desire to hold the workshop, that it be scheduled when he can be available. So therefore, commissioners can still decide to show and call the meeting to order and then adjourn it, or they do not have to show and there will just not be a quorum. The agenda is attached with the message for you.”

“As long as he explained it to everyone, I’m perfectly fine,” Johnston said, referring to Smith.

Some commissioners are not ruling out such a meeting in the future, signaling that at least some discomfort remains, and that the commission’s efforts to “reset,” after weeks of shifting undertows, may only go so far. But attention this evening turns back to City Manager William Whitson, who is on a 90-day probation period, whose evaluation form commissioners are set to discuss and approve before filling it out by Aug. 12.