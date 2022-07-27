Sheriff’s Employees Donate $20,670 to Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches

Yesterday, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employees donated $20,670 to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches (FSYR) making FCSO employee’s total donations to the FSYR over $133,000 since 2017. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly presented the latest employee donation check to FSYR President Bill Frye on July 26, 2022 during the Florida Sheriff’s Association semi-annual meeting of Florida Sheriff’s.

“Our Agency and I have supported the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches for many years,” Sheriff Staly said. “I am proud of the men and women of FCSO who not only support our children and youth locally but donating to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches as part of the Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities. FCSO firmly supports and believes in the organization’s mission to support our youth through ‘mending lives, healing hearts’.”









Sheriff Staly has served on the Board of Directors for the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches for the past five years and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The FSYR was founded in 1957 and has been improving the lives of at-risk children through several different Florida locations and comprehensive programs. The FSYR is credited with helping more than 165,000 children and families in Florida. Their mission is to support needy, neglected boys and girls, establishing a warm sense of well-being, safety, and guidance.

The FSYR instills strong work values, integrity, quality, a sense of responsibility and building character, to ensure they are given the same opportunities as their peers for school attendance and extracurricular activity participation. With these values in mind, the mission of the FSYR is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient, and productive citizens.

For more information about the FSYR, please visit their website at www.youthranches.org. If you would like to support the FSTR with a tax-deductible donation visit: https://www.youthranches.org/index.php/ways-to-give/online-donation.html