The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Weather: Today at the Editor’s Glance: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. In Court: No scheduled hearings on the felony docket. The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at city hall to go over its special budgetary funds–utility, stormwatre, waste management, and so on. The administration is proposing increasi8ng those departments’ employees from 153 full-time positions to 160. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. Panel Discussion of LGBTQ+ Issues and the Separation of Church and State: The Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State hosts a panel discussion of LGBTQ+ Issues and the Separation of Church and State at 6:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, Main Branch, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public with no prior arrangements necessary. All are welcome. The panel will feature Reverend Bob Goolsby of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Palm Coast; Helen Sylvester and Desiree Sylvester both of Deland Pride. For further information contact Rabbi Merrill Shapiro at 804-914-4460. The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.







Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest: The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following; 1. Name of the Proposer 2. Title of the Proposed Feature/piece 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?” 500 words or less 4. Physical Description and/or Characteristics of the piece (materials/construction? Etc….) 5. Artistic Sketch/Drawing/depiction of the proposal/piece 6. Estimated Cost of the proposal? 7. Any Anticipated Maintenance costs? The design contest will run through September 26th at 5:00p.m. and submissions should be e-mailed to our City Clerk at the following address: [email protected] . The City will form a Committee to review the contest submissions, and the winner to be revealed on Veterans Day 2022. We cant’s wait to see how creative our community can be. Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are: Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday. Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]