Junior Chamber and Waste Pro Cleanup S.R. 100 and Bulldog Drive

Waste Pro and the Junior Chamber of Commerce partnered today (7-23-22) on a community cleanup near Flagler-Palm Coast High School (FPC) and SR-100.

Approximately 20 volunteers separated into two teams to clean the right of way and sidewalks along SR-100 from Wawa to Belle Terre Blvd and along Bulldog Drive next to FPC. This initiative and the Junior Chamber “Green Team” were created by Junior Chamber Student Leader Jasmine Coache, who is beginning her junior-year at FPC. The Junior Chamber is a 501c3 non-profit charity organization designed to help business leaders directly support local students in our high schools.









Palm Coast-Flagler Regional Chamber President & CEO Greg Blose, said “Our Junior Chamber student leader Jasmine Coache walks down this sidewalk every day during the school year. The cleanup idea is Jasmine’s, and with Waste Pro’s support, we were happy to help make sure the path travelled by students to and from FPC is free of glass, trash and debris.”

The most interesting item found during the cleanup was a completely full bottle of men’s Versace cologne, which gave everybody a laugh (pic above).

If you would like to donate, participate or learn more about the Junior Chamber of Commerce, please contact Junior Chamber President Bryan Soudrain vie email at [email protected]