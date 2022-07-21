The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 21, 2022









Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Kwentell Moultrie appears in court at 8:45 p.m. on a motion arguing that his right to a speedy trial has or is expiring. He faces a re-trail on a rape charge. Drug Court convenes at 10 a.m.

Political forum: Brian McMillan, formerly of the Palm Coast Observer, and WNZF host a political forum with Flagler County Commission candidates at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 7 p.m. The forum will be broadcast on WNZF. It is the second of three, with the third next week at the same time, same place.

The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee holds a prime time public hearing on the insurrection, focusing tonight on what Donald Trump was doing during the 187 minutes after rioters attacked the Capitol. It took him 187 minutes to issue a response. The hearing will be broadcast on all major networks, with the possible exception of Fox, starting at 8 p.m..

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday.

Notably: Marshall McLuhan, he of “the vast wasteland” of media, was born on this day in 1911, as was Hemingway, he of the teeming wasteland of misplaced masculinity, redeemed by that spare style that’s ruined a million imitators.

