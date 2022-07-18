Palm Coast’s Chelsea Hawk, 39, and Child Critical, 2 Other Children Hurt After Crash Into Pond

Chelsea Hawk, a 39-year-old mother of three and Palm Coast resident for the past 14 years, is in critical condition, and her three children were hospitalized, following a car crash off I-95 in Volusia County Sunday evening.

Hawk and her companion, Jared Upshaw, were moving with their children to Volusia County that very day. Upshaw and one of the children were treated and released from Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The two other children were transferred to a children’s hospital in Orlando.









The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that sheriff’s deputies responded to the I-95 south, Beville Road off ramp Sunday evening “in reference to a vehicle in a lake. Upon arrival deputies were advised there [were] three juveniles (10, 12, and 13 [years old]) in the vehicle and 2 adults,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Deputies assisted firefighters in pulling the victims out of the lake and administered CPR. All victims were initially transported to Halifax Hospital, and the scene was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reported that the vehicle, a minivan, failed to negotiate the exit curve, sliding into the grass, then into the water. The crash took place at 8:15 p.m. There had been extremely heavy rain in the area Sunday afternoon into evening, with visibility reduced to a few feet at times. It’s not clear if it was raining at the time of the crash.

WESH 2 News’s Claire Metz today reported that the minivan became submerged, that the driver–now known to be Upshaw–had minor injuries, and that the 10 and 12-year-old children were transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. But there was no update on the children’s conditions.

Upshaw, under a different name, posted a brief message on his Facebook page Sunday night, referring to the crash and speaking in dire terms about Hawk and one of the children. In early afternoon, he posted an update stating that “Chelsea is still un unresponsive they are keeping her blood pressure up with chemicals. It doesn’t look good. Xion is also still unresponsive.” Ayden, he wrote, “is a little beat up but he’s alive and awake.” Rhiannon, the third child, had been treated and released.