The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 16, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Free Virtual Legal Name and Gender Marker Change Clinic: Southern Legal Counsel, Akerman LLP, and Leòn Cosgrove, LLP are collaborating on this fre, virtual offering: “We want ALL transgender Floridians to have access to legal identification documents that reflect their affirmed name and gender marker. Register now for our annual statewide free virtual legal name change clinic, which will be taking place on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 11am-2:00pm. Pre-registration is required so that we can ensure you have the correct packet of forms for your county: https://zcu.io/ELjS

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of Amazon’s incorporation (1995), coinciding, perhaps not coincidentally, with the test of the first atomic bomb at Alamogordo, New Mexico. “What will people of the future think of us?” C.P. Snow asked. “Will they say, as Roger Williams said of some of the Massachusetts Indians, that we were wolves with the minds of men? Will they think that we resigned out humanity? They will have the right.”

