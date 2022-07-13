Robin C. Bloom, 63, and a Dog Die in Mobile Home Fire at Bulow RV Resort

Robin Bloom, a 63-year-old resident of the Bulow RV resort in Flagler Beach, died in an early morning fire Monday at the mobile home she was sharing with a roommate. Her roommate, Celina Fiorino, 65, was not injured. A dog also died in the blaze.

The fire in the doublewide trailer was first reported to authorities a little after 4 a.m. on July 11 as neighbors noticed white smoke coming out of the structure. Neighbors reported that Bloom was disabled, and that there were cats and a dog inside the home. Within minutes, flames appeared at the 44 White Feather Lane address.









A law enforcement officer who first arrived at the scene saw a corner room fully engulfed in flames, broke a window in an attempt to see if anyone was inside but was unsuccessful because of the flames. The officer also attempted to go inside the mobile homes, but flames had spread too much. “Due to the smoke, I was unable to observe the deceased directly but it appeared through a window that

there was a female leaning on the bed frame close to a window,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy who responded reported, according to an incident report.

Firefighters were at the scene and dousing the flames in minutes, but just after 4:30 a.m., Robin Claudine Bloom was located inside and pronounced deceased. Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Flagler Beach Fire Department had responded. The fire was out by 4:37 a.m. The mobile home was not entirely destroyed, but Firefighters declared it at least uninhabitable.

It was sealed, after Fiorino was able to retrieve some belongings. She was put in contact with the American Red Cross in Daytona Beach, but barred from returning there to stay, though according to authorities she kept going back to the structure.