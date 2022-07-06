Palm Coast Opts for FCC Environmental After 16 Years With Waste Pro, Dismissing Pleas and Accusations

Waste Pro employees and supporters had come out in force to convince the Palm Coast City Council not to do it: not to end its 16-year relationship with the trash hauler, whose local operation is based in Bunnell. They pleased, they praised, they appealed–blatantly, distastefully and repeatedly–to nativist sentiment (the other company is foreign-owned), and they raised questions about post-bid negotiations that brought the other company’s price a shade below that of Waste Pro. But it was not enough.









The Palm Coast City Council voted 4-1 to approve the $32 million, seven-year contract its administration negotiated with FCC Environmental, a company almost a century older than Waste Pro that picked up its first garbage pile in Barcelona, Spain, in 1911, with a contract in effect to this day. The company, operating in 35 countries with 54,000 employees, began expansion to the United States in 2014 (not 2008, as one of its officials told the council Tuesday) with a contract in Houston, where the American subsidiary is based. It bought its first American company (Texas-based Premier Waste Services) only last December. It currently operates in Texas (such places as Mesquite and Woodlands), Nebraska (Omaha) and Florida (Polk, Hillsborough, Orange, Palm Beach, Volusia counties), and a landfill in California.

FCC’s contract begins June 1, 2023. Residents will be charged $32.32 a month, up from the current rate of $29.97, and up from the $20.36 rate in effect until last year. FCC will pick up trash twice a week, recycling, yard and bulk waste once a week. FCC’s facility is based at 3143 West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. FCC won an $87 million, seven-year contract to pick-up garbage in unincorporated Volusia starting in April 2020 with 35 all-natural-gas-powered vehicles. That bridgehead led to Flagler.

Waste Pro’s facility is in Bunnell. The difference was a point of contention Tuesday evening as Waste Pro employees contended that it has an unsurpassable advantage by being local, reducing travel time for its employees and increasing their ability immediately to be present on city streets. FCC, which will truck garbage to a landfill in Volusia, dismissed the difference as exaggerated.









Waste pro had mobilized its employees, their family members and some local residents in a convoy of often heartfelt and affecting speeches to the council, reflecting the company’s long tenure and a public satisfaction level with Waste Pro at 67 percent (at least according to an unscientific online survey the city conducted, and that was vulnerable to manipulation).

“For me when you’re telling me that you want to take my job away from me and send it to a foreign owned company,” one Waste pro employee told the council, “I’ve already tried them, they didn’t work out for me very well.”

Heather Badger-Felmet, a Waste pro employee since 2008, addressed the council in a nearly threatening tone as she told council members the company’s employees weren’t about to bail for FCC: “I stand here today with along with a lot of the Waste Pro employees who will stay with waste Pro. It doesn’t matter who the new company is coming in,” she said. “They’re dedicated to us as a company, as a team. Rest assured that Waste Pro has been your local team for 16 years. We are an American-owned, family oriented company based out of Longwood, Florida, and we are committed to Palm Coast.” She touted the company’s capabilities and achievements, and set the tone for the dozens of pro-Waste Pro voices that followed. There was not a single voice opposed–at least not in the audience. Considering the company’s checkered recent history, it was either a testament to the relationship it had built locally or to its ability to choreograph a last-minute Hail Mary.







But it was the process that drew the most questions and concerns, if somewhat ironically: Waste Pro for at least two contract renewals had benefited from an inside track that made its renewals all but certain in previous bidding rounds. That changed this time around because of Waste Pro’s run of poor service and a threat, last year, by the city to sever the contract. Waste Pro alone did not face difficulties meeting its responsibilities. Trash haulers elsewhere faced similar issues. But Waste Pro was in Palm Coast, and Palm Coast officials wanted contracted services to be provided. They weren’t, always, erasing years of inside-track good will with Waste Pro.

FCC and Waste Pro had already gone through one bidding war last year. The city was about to pick FCC (a claim by a local chamber official that Waste Pro had won that bidding process was false.) Waste Pro protested, calling the process flawed. The city put the contract back out for bid, but the outcome was the same. City staff again recommended FCC.

“We’re very disappointed with the result of this process and the committee’s recommendation on May the 12th,” Bryan Lynch, Waste pro’s vice president for northeast operations, told the council. “During the evaluation committee meeting Waste Pro was ahead in total points by over two, and our total proposal rate for service was a million dollars in total savings for a year compared to our competitor.” The company’s position then changed after FCC and Waste Pro made presentations to city staff, and FCC’s price dropped after negotiations with the city.

“Waste Pro was not afforded the same opportunity to negotiate with city staff,” Lynch continued. “We learned of this significant price drop resulting from the rest of the negotiation through the city agenda, and there was an article published over the weekend. So Waste Pro again was not afforded that same opportunity. In a normal RFP process and when two vendors are in such tight proximity regarding the numerical scoring, a municipality would allow both proposers to place a best and final price per home. I come here tonight wondering and asking, why weren’t we given the same opportunity as our competitor to negotiate the best and final price?”

“We did not afford the same opportunity to Waste Pro as we did to FCC. Is that correct, sir?” Council member Eddie Branquinho asked Matt Mancill, the city’s public works director and point person on the contract.







“What we did was we followed the city’s procurement policies and procedures which states that the the apparent winner is issued a notice of intent to award if no protests are received,” Mancill said. No protests were received. “We will enter into negotiations with them at that time. Now if those negotiations do not prove fruitful, we would end negotiations and then go to the second rated bidder. That did not take place in this RFP process because negotiations were fruitful with the top rated proposer.”

There has been an emerging pattern in controversial issues at the city whenever public dissatisfaction is at odds with the city’s direction, as was the case with the recent breakdown of negotiations with the Green Lion restaurant at Palm Harbor, opposition to a cell tower near Palm Harbor, development issues, or the garbage-hauling contract: the public turns blame against process and the city administration, often misunderstanding–or mis-characterizing–the process to make it seem as if nefarious trickery was at work. The council has not taken kindly to the attacks on staffers. “There’s been some twists and turns in the concept and the understanding of it,” Mayor David Alfin said of public (and Waste Pro’s) criticism of the latest process.

“When an RFP process begins,” City Manager Denise Bevan said, “it is in line with our procurement process. So that becomes the letter of the law as we move forward to make sure that there’s transparency and there’s fairness and there’s definitely the accountability throughout the process. And with all that said, if we do not follow that process, and the addendums and all of those measures, then it undermines the integrity of the overall process.”

City Attorney Neysa Borkert echoed the city manager. “The city did everything it was supposed to do in the procedure and I think that’s evidenced by the fact that no bid protest was received, because we followed everything we were supposed to do pursuant to our policies,” Borkert said.







Charles Merkley, director of municipal sales for FCC, said the negotiations followed a “fair process,” and said the company would become “ingrained” in the community. “We understand what community is, we understand about employees, we understand about relationships,” he said. “We can start relationships just like Waste Pro or any competitor we compete with with any city we go into. So with some local knowledge, we understand the routing. We understand what we did. We understand why there’s five more routes, less people, less homes, it equals less time on the route, which gives you more time to travel.” He added: “You will have a local flavor and you will have local local people working in this contract.”

Council member Ed Danko voted against the ratification, citing the company’s longevity in the city.

Other council members relied on the city’s process and pointed to issues they had with Waste Pro. “That process was followed,” Council member John Fanelli said. “I can’t understand why Waste Pro didn’t come in significantly lower than a hauler that’s got to run back and forth to Daytona and pay for all that drive time, fuel costs.” Branquinho said it “rips me inside” to get rid of Waste Pro, but “there was ways of doing things.” He said Waste Pro “could have done a little better.”

Alfin pushed FCC Environmental to hire locally. “I do believe that the process has been done twice. And I will stand behind our city staff and trust their judgment and the completion of the RFP process,” Alfin said. With that, the council voted.

But a smooth relationship with FCC is by no means assured anymore than it would have been with Waste Pro.

For a six-month run from last summer to last winter, FCC was having the same issues in Polk County that Waste Pro had in Palm Coast in 2021. FCC collected over 1,200 customer complaints in a month, though it serves just 78,000 homes. County government leased three trucks and picked up some routes. The Polk County Commission declared a “local state of emergency” as trash piled up on roadsides for weeks, as if in a failed state. Commissioners put FCC on a 30-day notice of termination, because the hauler was doing that poor a job, missing routes and pick-ups. FCC turned to a third-party contractor to add four trucks to its fleet there, according to The Ledger. Complaints decreased and the commission stayed its execution, though commissioners are not not yet singing FCC’s praises.







In Port St. Lucie, it’s Waste Pro itself–whose officials and employees told the Palm Coast City Council that their company’s dedication was second to none–that told the city it was dumping its contract there after 16 years, pulling out three years early. The city was getting 3,000 complaints a month, with trash piling up in front of residents’ homes. City and company got into a dispute over money owed after the city refused to pay the company over poor service. The two sides ended up in court. A judge ordered them to mediate. It went poorly. FCC Environmental is in line to start there in September, with a 50 percent increase in residents’ bills and a reduction of pick-ups from two to one per week.

That still leaves Waste pro in charge of trash-hauling for almost a year, with a contract extension that cut in half the severity of fines it would have to pay for failed service, thus doubly diminishing its incentive to excel.

Flagler County piggybacks on the city’s Waste Pro contract for service in the unincorporated part of the county. County Administrator Heidi Petito said the county will decide how to proceed in the next few months. “We will likely review the contract they negotiated, but will reserve the right to advertise our own contract,” Petito said. “We currently have Waste Pro until the end of May 2023, which will give us enough time to advertise and secure our own vendor, should we decide to go that route.”

