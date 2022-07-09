The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 9, 2022









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Family Builder Lab: We provide the blocks, you bring the imagination! We invite families with children of all ages to come and explore with our legos, strawbees, keva planks and more to engineer and build with STEM-based play. Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to noon.

Auditions for After School Theater Program at Palm Coast Arts Foundation: Sheila Clouse, a Florida Certified theatre teacher, is leading auditions on July 9 at 9 a.m. for an afterschool theater program that will run during the school year. Auditions will take place at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation Stage at 1500 Central Avenue near Epic Theater. The program includes theatre games, snacks, homework time, and performances. This program offers performance skills for absolute beginners, including but are not limited to stage positions, staying open, projection, creating characters, and marking up a script. In addition, students will have the opportunity to participate in beginning performances that include tableaus, a talents show, pantomime, and improv. The program will also offer performances for parents at the end of each quarter and a fairy tale performance at the end of the school year with full costumes and make-up. Classes start on Aug 10, 2022 and follows the Flagler County School Calendar daily until May 26th, 2023, held on the Palm Coast Arts Foundation stage. Time: 4:30PM – 6:30PM each school day. Students in grades 2nd- 5th are welcome to audition. The cost to participate is $300/month, August through May.

For questions about the program, please call Sheila: 218-235-1824.

Auditions for the award-winning musical “Oliver!” will be held at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, on July 9, 10 and 11 at 6:30 pm. The audition schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 9th – Auditions for children AGES 8-15

Sunday, July 10th – Auditions for those AGES 16+

Monday, July 11th – Auditions for those AGES 16+ and callbacks as needed

All those auditioning should prepare a song from the show. An accompanist is available as well as a CD player. If you plan to use music from your phone, please bring your own speaker. All actors will be asked to read from provided scripts. There will be a brief movement audition, so please dress accordingly. Show dates are Sept. 23-25, 30, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 7-9. Rehearsals will typically be held Sunday through Thursday at 6:30 pm beginning Thursday, July 14th. “Oliver!” is a large cast musical with many roles for all ages. The production will be directed by Les Ober with musical direction by Jens Oliva and choreography by Terri Williams. Please direct any questions to [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Today is Carver Day, commemorating the life of George Washington Carver–after who the Carver Center is Bunnell is named. From Tuskegee University: “Dr. Carver took a holistic approach to knowledge, which embraced faith and inquiry in a unified quest for truth. Carver also believed that commitment to a Larger Reality is necessary if science and technology are to serve human needs rather than the egos of the powerful. His belief in service was a direct outgrowth and expression of his wedding of inquiry and commitment. One of his favorite sayings was: “It is not the style of clothes one wears, neither the kind of automobile one drives, nor the amount of money one has in the bank, that counts. These mean nothing. It is simply service that measures success.” Today is also the anniversary of th ratification of the 14th Amendment, which the Supreme Court for decades has applied more to protect corporations than to protect individuals.

Now this: Happy Birthday, Ottorino Respighi.









