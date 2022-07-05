The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 5, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

The Flagler County School Board holds a “retreat” workshop 9 a.m. in the Beach Room, on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Broadcasting’s four radio stations, including flagship WNZF, hold a six-hour Food-A-Thon on July 8, and are raising money until then. The aim is to raise $200,000, which can then be leveraged into more than $1 million for Grace Community Food Pantry, the Palm Coast operation that serves between 3,500 and 4,500 needy families every week. The Food-A-Thon will ensure that each family will have the equivalent of $100 a week’s worth of groceries through at least the new year. To pledge or participate in the Million Dollar Food-A-Thon, send an email to [email protected], or make checks out to Grace Community Food Bank and send them to WNZF, 2405 E. Moody Blvd Bunnell, FL. 32110. Donations and pledges are being accepted now through July 8, or send in your pledge by downloading the form. See details: “Multiplication of Loaves: Flagler Radio’s Food-A-Thon on July 8 Aims for $1 Million Food Buy for Needy.”

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: It was on this day in 1852 (not on July 4) that Frederick Douglass delivered his “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July” speech in Rochester.

