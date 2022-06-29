Sheriff Staly to Undergo Out-Patient Surgery on July 1

In April 2022, Sheriff Staly joined members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and FCSO SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant in the Mondex area of Flagler County.









During the raid, Sheriff Staly hyper- extended his left knee and has been under a physician’s care since.

When improvements were not occurring, an MRI revealed a 3mm tear in the meniscal cartilage of his left knee. Sheriff Staly is scheduled for out- patient surgery on July 1, 2022, to repair the injury.

“As the community knows, I’m not a Sheriff that sits behind a desk and never will be,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Sometimes injuries occur to Deputy’s enforcing the law, even to the Sheriff. This is a minor outpatient procedure with a quick recovery.”

Sheriff Staly will be placed under anesthesia for a very brief period of time. During this time, Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge will be the Acting Sheriff in the event that a critical incident occurs in Flagler County.