The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Sheriff Staly to Undergo Out-Patient Surgery on July 1

| | Leave a Comment

strobridge staly
Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge will be the Acting Sheriff while Sheriff Rick Staly is under anesthesia on July 1. (© FlaglerLive)

In April 2022, Sheriff Staly joined members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and FCSO SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant in the Mondex area of Flagler County.




During the raid, Sheriff Staly hyper- extended his left knee and has been under a physician’s care since.

When improvements were not occurring, an MRI revealed a 3mm tear in the meniscal cartilage of his left knee. Sheriff Staly is scheduled for out- patient surgery on July 1, 2022, to repair the injury.

“As the community knows, I’m not a Sheriff that sits behind a desk and never will be,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Sometimes injuries occur to Deputy’s enforcing the law, even to the Sheriff. This is a minor outpatient procedure with a quick recovery.”

Sheriff Staly will be placed under anesthesia for a very brief period of time. During this time, Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge will be the Acting Sheriff in the event that a critical incident occurs in Flagler County.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.