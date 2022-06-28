Flagler County Seeks Volunteers for Meals on Wheels and Supplemental Food Programs

Flagler County Senior Services is looking for a few good men and women volunteers to assist with the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program and Meals on Wheels.

“We have needs in these two areas,” said Senior Services Program Manager Winnie Costello. “We are looking for both substitute and permanent Meals on Wheels drivers for Tuesday mornings, and people to pack – and possibly deliver the food – for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program on the third Friday of every month.”









The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is the newest of the programs that strive to meet seniors’ nutritional needs. The Board of County Commissioners in 2017 entered into an agreement with the food bank to provide a commodities food delivery once a month to eligible Flagler County seniors. The program has grown to about 100 deliveries per month – about one ton of food products.

“The food arrives in bulk and a crew of staff and volunteers immediately sort and prep delivery-ready packaging so there are same-day deliveries throughout the county,” Costello said. “There is a great need for these services. We interview and qualify seniors’ eligibility based on income and family size and maintain a fluid waitlist so we can meet needs immediately when a vacancy occurs.”

Individual deliveries include the following: canned or bottled fruits and juices; canned vegetables; instant and ultra-pasteurized milk; canned meat, poultry and fish; plant-based protein; two boxes of cereal; pasta and rice; and, cheese.

Meals on Wheels address the nutritional needs of homebound seniors. Five individual meals are delivered once a week. There is a four-week menu cycle, and all meals are diabetic-friendly with a low salt content.

“For home-delivered meals, everything starts with a request from the senior in need – or a friend, a church member, a doctor, a family,” Costello said. “Eligibility is relatively broad.”









It includes:

Homebound due to illness, disability, or isolation

Recipient’s spouse, regardless of age, if the provision of the collateral meal supports maintaining the person at home

Individuals with disabilities, regardless of age, who reside at home with eligible individuals and are dependent on them for care

People at nutritional risk who have physical, emotional, or behavioral conditions that would make their presence at the congregate site inappropriate

People at nutritional risk who are socially, or otherwise isolated, and unable to attend a congregate nutrition site

“The success of this program rests with dedicated volunteers,” Costello said. “There are no fees for this service, but recipients are provided opportunity to support the program by way of donation.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, or for specifics about eligibility, call 386-586-2324, extension 3623.