Gerald McCaskell, 51, a Repeat Felon, Accused of Stabbing A Man in a Street Fight in South Bunnell

Gerald McCaskell of Bunnell has a long prison record: five separate prison stints between 1990 and 2015, totaling 14 years. The 51-year-old resident of 200 East Booe Street in Bunnell was back at the Flagler County jail Saturday, on $100,000 bond, following an accusation that he stabbed and gravely injured a 54-year-old Palm Coast man with a serrated blade during a street fight that evening.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and Bunnell police officers were dispatched to 200 E Booe at 7:15 p.m. on June 25. Mccaskell was in the residence when they arrived, was ordered out and secured.









The alleged victim was in a Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance and “being treated for a large left abdominal cut,” according to McCaskell’s arrest report. The victim blamed McCaskell, saying it was the result of a fight. He was then transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where police reported him to be in stable condition.

McCaskell spoke to authorities after being read his rights. He said a friend of his, a 60-year-old Bunnell resident, had just arrived for a visit when the alleged victim stopped in the roadway “and began yelling and challenging” McCaskell to fight him, according to his arrest report. “The two got into a physical fight and the defendant and victim were exchanging blows when the victim,” the report continues, “went back to his truck and reached into his toolbox.” McCaskell said he didn’t know what the other man was reaching for. So he said he picked up a tin can lid from the street “and used it in a slashing motion and slashed the victim’s stomach area.”

The victim, according to McCaskell, then got into his truck and drove off. McCaskell went back to his house until ordered out by law enforcement.

Law enforcement searched the area, but the search turned up neither blood nor the weapon allegedly used in the roadway. “Furthermore,” the report states, “deputies on scene who observed the victim’s wound advised the wound did not appear to be consistent with the type of weapon that the defendant says he used during the attack.”

McCaskell faces a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.









McCaskell served prison time for armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary, among other charges. In 2018 he was charged with four counts of aggravated assault when he allegedly fired a gun at three individuals on South Moore Street in Bunnell. Six weeks later, the State Attorney’s Office dropped all the charges. He was last imprisoned for four years, a sentence ending in August 2015, upon being found guilty of driving on a suspended license and fleeing cops.

South Bunnell has been the scene of repeat violence since the beginning of the year, with two murders, drive-by shootings, and now a stabbing.