The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 27, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court: A jury trial is scheduled in the case of Connor Segledi, who faces a count of elderly abuse. Absent a resolution before trial, it would begin with jury selection today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on a new surveillance system that would operate 13 surveillance cameras around the city, at a cost of between $78,000 and $352,000. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: The House of Representatives on this day in 1955 voted 226-56 (when there were 232 Democrats and 203 Republicans, compared to today’s 220-209 split) to allow a $6 billion increase in the national debt. The debt stood at $274 billion. It would remain under $300 billion until 1963, when John Kennedy’s bigger budgets, his Bay of Pigs, his “advisers” in Vietnam, raised the debt to $306 billion. But it wasn’t until Reagan promised to get the budget under control that he borrowed the country into profligate abandon. The debt rose from just under $1 trillion when Reagan took office to just under $3 trillion when what was left of him left office. Republicans haven;t looked back since. It was $4.4 trillion by the time the first Bush left office. It rose by “just” $1.4 trillion under Clinton, only to more than double under the second Bush, to $12 trillion. Obama added $7 trillion in eight years, and Trump another $9 trillion in four. (See the history here.)
Now this:
Flagler Beach Webcam:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
For the full calendar, go here.
“Why do we like those stories so? Why do we tell them over and over? Why have we made a folk hero of a man who is the antithesis of all our official heroes, a haunted millionaire at of the West, trailing a legend of desperation and power and white sneakers? But then we have always done that. Our favorite people and our favorite stories become so not by any inherent virtue, but because they illustrate something deep in the grain, something unadmitted. Shoeless Joe Jackson, Warren Gamaliel Harding, the Titanic: how the mighty are fallen. Charles Lindbergh, Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Marilyn Monroe the beautiful and damned. And Howard Hughes. That we have made a hero of Howard Hughes tells us something interesting about ourselves, something only dimly remembered, tells us that the secret point of money and power in America is neither the things that money can buy nor power for power’s sake (Americans are uneasy with their possessions, guilty about power, all of which is difficult for Europeans to perceive because they are themselves so truly materialistic, so versed in the uses of power), but absolute personal freedom, mobility, privacy. It is the instinct which drove America to the Pacific, all through the nineteenth century, the desire to be able to find a restaurant open in case you want a sandwich, to be a free agent live by one’s own rules.”
–From Joan Didion’s Slouching Toward Bethlehem (Farrar Straus Giroux 1968, LOA 2019).
Leave a Reply