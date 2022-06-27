The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 27, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: A jury trial is scheduled in the case of Connor Segledi, who faces a count of elderly abuse. Absent a resolution before trial, it would begin with jury selection today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on a new surveillance system that would operate 13 surveillance cameras around the city, at a cost of between $78,000 and $352,000. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: The House of Representatives on this day in 1955 voted 226-56 (when there were 232 Democrats and 203 Republicans, compared to today’s 220-209 split) to allow a $6 billion increase in the national debt. The debt stood at $274 billion. It would remain under $300 billion until 1963, when John Kennedy’s bigger budgets, his Bay of Pigs, his “advisers” in Vietnam, raised the debt to $306 billion. But it wasn’t until Reagan promised to get the budget under control that he borrowed the country into profligate abandon. The debt rose from just under $1 trillion when Reagan took office to just under $3 trillion when what was left of him left office. Republicans haven;t looked back since. It was $4.4 trillion by the time the first Bush left office. It rose by “just” $1.4 trillion under Clinton, only to more than double under the second Bush, to $12 trillion. Obama added $7 trillion in eight years, and Trump another $9 trillion in four. (See the history here.)

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.