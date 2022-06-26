The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 26, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

MySDC KidZ Jamboree: From the organizers: “It’s a Kids Field Day Event. Loads of Food, Music, Games with a splash of real FUN. Come One, Come ((ALL))Ages 4-16yrs of old. Chaperones and Game Attendants are encouraged. This event is to Welcome all Children Ages 2yrs-16yrs old to get involved! Parents we are inviting you to sign you children up to consistent activity both educational & beneficially active in their very own age group. We are encouraging positive surroundings of great friends that promote brilliance through an Alfa Club whom sponsor dreams that really do come true. COME OUT AND LAUGH!!, MEET!!. GREET!!, EAT & WIN!!” James F. Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Notably: Fritz Kreisler was one of those superb showoffs, a composer and violin performer whose melodies and cadences had an otherworldly quality for their expressive brio and, from time to time, diabetes-inducing sweetness. He never left anyone indifferent, and can still dare dry eyes to stay dry.

Now this:







