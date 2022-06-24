The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 24, 2022









Weather:

Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Felony court is not in session today.

Free For All Fridays with David Ayres on WNZF. David Ayres welcomes Flagler Palm Coast High School senior and activist Jack Petocz, just back from an LGBTQ-executive order signing at President Biden’s side, and Eryn Harris, who heads Flagler Pride, to discuss LGBTQ issues in the county and beyond, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary.

Florida on Fire: The Fire in the Sky, a history presentations by Zach Zacharias, Senior Curator of Education and History at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast, 2 to 3 p.m. Take a rare look at a part of Florida history that most people have never heard of, urban fires. The Great Jacksonville Fire of 1901 was the nations third largest urban fire in history. Ocala, Deland, St. Augustine, Key West and other well-known cities all were devastated by urban fires in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Downtowns made of wood, which predominated most of Florida’s Cities, presented a common problem, the threat of massive fires. The presentation’s finale is the great Volusia Fire Storm of 1994.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notebook: Would you believe that Ruth Westheimer is still alive, at 94? We missed her birthday a few days ago (June 4). My mind must have been in a different kind of gutter. She still lives in New York’s Washington Heights, after finding fame with her “Sexually Speaking” quarter hour, from 11:45 to midnight, on WYNY starting in 1980. My impressionable 16-year-old hormonal self used to listen and marvel: on the radio. What a country, I must’ve said Yakov Smirnoff style. The show, thanks to her delicious accent and Prince Myshkin-like honesty, quickly expanded to an hour then was syndicated. She had a television show. She had movie and television cameos. She wrote books. Sex sells, but she was selling candor and inhibition-busting sex, approaching it no differently than a gourmet approaches food, or an art lover at the Met, with her audience as company. The irony was not lost on anyone that her meteoric rise parallel Reagan accession to his role of a lifetime. “Get some,” Ruth would famously tell her listeners. And boy did we: how else to cope with that bonfire of a decade?

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.