Gas Prices Fall Back Below $4.80 in Palm Coast as Oil Prices Continue to Drop

It’s happened three or four times since December–sharp drops in oil prices after steady increases, but only for the prices to resume their climb, hitting peaks of $123 a barrel on March 8 and $122 on June 8. Prices have been falling since June 8, trading at just under $110 today, which points to lower gas prices ahead. Futures prices are even lower, with oil selling at less than $100 for January delivery, according to MarketWatch.









The (relatively) lower prices are already apparent at gas stations, with the risk of $5-a-gallon gas receding for now, though prices remain high: $4.79 a gallon along guzzlers’ alley in Palm Coast–State Road 100’s Wawa, Shell, 7-11, Circle K and two RaceTracs, with Mobil the usual exception at 6 cents higher–and $4.85-a-gallon gas or higher at stations along Palm Coast Parkway. It still costs around $72 to $75 to fill up the average gas tank.

The best spot for gas today appears to be the I-95 and LPGA Boulevard interchange, with four stations there offering regular gas at less than $4.60 a gallon, and with Sam’s Club offering the lowers price, at $4.54 a gallon. And for comparison’s sake, keep in mind that prices remain higher than $10 a gallon in Norway–one of the world’s leading oil producers–and around $7 to $8 in West European nations.

The national average price for regular unleaded across the United States is $4.98 a gallon. Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday. The state average declined 7 cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. All indicators are that prices will continue to fall–not quickly, but steadily, at least for now. That silver lining for drivers may not be an indication of economic health overall: part of the drop is in reaction to souring economic prospects. Nations in recession burn less oil. With more oil on the market and less demand, prices fall, though the recent price drop may have as much to do with overproduction by sellers looking to capitalize on the higher prices.









“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week. The losses are being tied to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession – which could lower fuel demand. Prices also faced resistance on reports that the Biden administration is considering possible limits on petroleum exports, in attempt to strengthen domestic supply. Petroleum exports have accelerated in recent weeks, as countries compete for fuel in what has become an extremely tight fuel market. The increased competition for fuel has contributed to rising prices.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Jenkins continued. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 9 percent last week. Friday’s settlement of $109.56 per barrel is $11.11 a barrel less than the week before. Gasoline futures lost 38 cents on the week, for a combined 2-week loss of 46 cents.









Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.97), Fort Lauderdale ($4.88), Gainesville ($4.88)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.63), Pensacola ($4.65), Panama City ($4.69)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA .com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit .com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA ‘s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)