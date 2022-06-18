Flagler Clerk of Court’s Office Is Recognized for Best Practices

The Flagler Clerk’s Office is pleased to announce that they have been recognized for participating in the second annual Best Practices Excellence Program. The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Tom Bexley accepted the award at last week’s Florida Clerk’s summer conference. Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) recognized 55 members for participating in its second annual Best Practices Excellence Program.

Florida’s Clerks and Comptrollers have collaborated on Best Practices for more than 14 years. The Best Practices Excellence Program was established last year as an opportunity for Clerks to receive Recognition of Excellence certificates for completing assessments that evaluate acceptance of certain Best Practices.









The FCCC Best Practices Committee, chaired by Volusia County Clerk of Court Laura E. Roth, Esq., determined seven areas of Best Practices for the program to recognize in 2020-2021. This year, the committee added five new categories: Eviction, Evidence Storage and Destruction, Public Records Requests, Request to Redact Exempt Personal Information and Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult Injunction.

Among the 68 Clerks and Comptrollers, a total of 55 offices participated in the program, and 30 Clerks and Comptrollers received Recognition of Excellence certificates in every category that applied to their designated office. In total, participating offices collectively completed 551 assessments to achieve their best practice certificates.

“I’m proud that our team was recognized and I thank them for their hard work,” said Clerk of Court Tom Bexley. “Our entire office is committed to improving efficiency and collaboration with our justice partners and providing better services to constituents,” Bexley added.

The 2021-2022 Best Practices Excellence Program evaluated and recognized Clerks and Comptrollers in the following areas:

• Eviction

• Evidence Storage and Destruction

• Public Records Requests

• Requests to Redact Exempt Personal Information

• Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult Injunction

• Bail Bonds

• Compliance Services

• Confidential Judicial Records

• Guardianship Audits

• Marriage License

• Recording Fundamentals

• Service of Documents by Clerks for Pro Se Litigants

