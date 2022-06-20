The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 20, 2022









Weather: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight: mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court, with four minor cases–none of them exceeding third-degree felonies–on the potential docket. Most cases usually get resolved or continued.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: The Ed Sullivan Show premiered on this day in 1948. It ran until 1971. Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” was released on this day in 1975. “It’s a noisy, busy movie that has less on its mind than any child on a beach might have. It has been cleverly directed by Steven Spielberg (“Sugarland Express”) for maximum shock impact and short- term suspense, and the special effects are so good that even the mechanical sharks are as convincing as the people,” Vincent Canby wrote in The New York Times. “If you think about “Jaws” for more than 45 seconds you will recognize it as nonsense, but it’s the sort of nonsense that can be a good deal of fun if you like to have the wits scared out of you at irregular intervals. It’s a measure of how the film operates that not once do we feel particular sympathy for any of the shark’s victims, or even the mother of one, a woman who has an embarrassingly tearful scene that at one point threatens to bring the film to a halt. This kind of fiction doesn’t inspire humane responses. Just the opposite. We sigh with relief after each attack, smug in our awareness that it happened to them, not us.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

