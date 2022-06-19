The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 19, 2022









Juneteenth Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Night: a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

MySDC KidZ Jamboree: From the organizers: “It’s a Kids Field Day Event. Loads of Food, Music, Games with a splash of real FUN. Come One, Come ((ALL))Ages 4-16yrs of old. Chaperones and Game Attendants are encouraged. This event is to Welcome all Children Ages 2yrs-16yrs old to get involved! Parents we are inviting you to sign you children up to consistent activity both educational & beneficially active in their very own age group. We are encouraging positive surroundings of great friends that promote brilliance through an Alfa Club whom sponsor dreams that really do come true. COME OUT AND LAUGH!!, MEET!!. GREET!!, EAT & WIN!!” James F. Holland Memorial Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Notably: Today is Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of enslaved persons in Texas in 1865. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed on Monday. It is the birthday of Blaise Pascal (1623), who gave us that famous bet: that you supposedly lose nothing by believing in God, but lose plenty in case you don;t believe, and God were to exist. Which evokes what the English writer Julian Barnes wrote about the attacks on Richard Hawkins for his atheism: “Behind the excess, and the misrepresentation, of the attack, you can smell the fear. Believe in what I believe–believe in God, and purpose, and the promise of eternal life–because the alternative is fucking terrifying.” More existential thoughts in the daily quote below.

