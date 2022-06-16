







Weather: Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday – 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Live/Inert

Thursday – 1 p.m.-Midnight. Live/Inert

Friday – 1 p.m.-Midnight Live/Inert

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: Happy Birthday, Katharine Graham (1917): you transformed the Washington Post into a newspaper just about as worthy as its namesake, for the nation’s sake–on the very anniversary day of Lincoln’s house divided speech no less (1858), a speech about a sesquicentennial and then some ahead of its time. Psycho premiered on this day in 1960. Boy George has nothing to do with this day other than I happen to be hearing him sing at World of Beer in Orlando–where we are exiled for two days–as I type this (his birthday was actually on June 14), and my beloved is smiling it up.

Flagler Beach Webcam:

