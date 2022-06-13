Even Buc-ee’s and Sam’s Club are not much relief anymore: the two mega gas stations at I-95 and LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach had consistently beaten regional prices by 40 cents a gallon or more in recent weeks.









But even that advantage has narrowed as Buc-ee’s today was selling regular unleaded for $4.85 a gallon, and Sam’s for $4.82, not much better than the $4.89 at the two RaceTracs and Wawa on State Road 100 in Palm Coast this morning: a trip to Buc-ee’s would wipe out the savings.

No gas station in Palm Coast was selling gas at $5 a gallon yet, but close: the Mobil station on State Road 100 was one penny away from the threshold, according to Gas Buddy, the pricing app. All others were a dime under that, with Palm Coast Parkway a universal $4.89 alley, a price that appeared to stick at most stations north and south, the Florida average as of this weekend and today. It was 13 cents higher than a week ago.

Nationally, however, the average price for for a gallon of gas exceeded $5 for the first time: 21 states saw their averages cross into $5 territory. In Florida, the further south one drives, the higher the prices, with prices of $5-a-gallon or more starting around Jupiter, if only in spots: in most stations, the price remains closer to the state average.









Share prices on Wall Street continued to tumble today, entering bear-market territory, meaning that share prices have lost 20 percent of their value since January, with one notable exception: Big Oil.

Despite dropping slightly in the last few days, Exxon Mobil stock is up 57 percent since January. Shell is up 30 percent. BP, which had struggled for years because of its Deepwater Horizon oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico, was up 19 percent since January. And Chevron was up 44 percent since January. Curiously, Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, was up only 21 percent.

Florida gas prices are now 65 percent more expensive than a year ago, according to AAA, the auto club. On average it costs $72 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $28 more than what drivers paid this time last year. Although the state average remains below $5 a gallon, drivers in South Florida are already beginning to see regular unleaded prices above $5.

Much of the blame, misplaced though it’s been, has gone to the Biden administration, which has little to nothing to do with gas prices: neither its energy policy nor its economic policy have had a bearing on the price of oil, which has gone up around the planet, with gas selling at much higher prices in Europe, for example.

Biden has indirectly helped push prices up by successfully initiating a partial oil embargo on Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, but only as retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Americans by very large margins support opposing the Russian invasion with sanctions and weaponry. The support has remained constant. But it contradicts diminishing support for Biden, who is paying a heavy price for the higher gas prices and associated inflation.









The prices have provoked flare-ups of folkloric responses, like the Massachusetts gas station owner who decided to quit after 48 years in the business, claiming he didn’t “want to be part of it anymore” as he blamed ExxonMobil for driving up the price. Or the Minnesota gas station owner who posted a sign saying “We hate our gas prices too” (but did not quit). Or the California motorist who must’ve felt like he was in a time-warp as a pump mistakenly showed the price to be 69 cents a gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($5.01), Fort Lauderdale ($4.93), Port St. Lucie ($4.92)

metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($5.01), Fort Lauderdale ($4.93), Port St. Lucie ($4.92) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.68), Pensacola ($4.69), Panama City ($4.73)

metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.68), Pensacola ($4.69), Panama City ($4.73) Check metro gas price averages at GasPrices.AAA.com

“The unprecedented pain at the pump continues to worsen after oil prices reached new multi-month highs, last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The reason remains the same – ongoing concerns that global fuel supplies can not keep pace with rising fuel demand. Oil production was already tight coming out of the pandemic. Now competition for fuels has increased, as most of the world seeks alternatives to Russian output. The uncertainty about when conditions when normalize has kept upward momentum on prices at the pump.

“The continued uncertainty surrounding global supply and demand has made it extremely difficult to pin down any realistic expectations on when drivers will see meaningful relief from sky high gas prices,” Jenkins continued. “The Florida average price for gasoline is likely to exceed $5 a gallon this summer, if not before the end of June. From there, drivers should expect gas prices to continue fluctuating throughout the rest of the year.”









On Wednesday, the U.S. price of crude oil reached a 3-month high of $122.11 per barrel, but finished the week slightly lower. Friday’s settlement of $120.67 per gallon is nearly $2 more than the week before.