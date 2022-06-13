Armed Car Jacker Who Stole Pick-Up in Daytona Beach Is Chased in P-Section, and Apprehended

Shortly after 4 a.m. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies got alerted to an apparent car-jacking by a man who’d stolen a pick-up truck in Daytona Beach and driven to Palm Coast.

A little over two hours later, the suspect, who the Sheriff’s Office had described as “a light-skinned black male in a gray hoodie with dark pants and short dreadlock-style hair” and “believed to be armed,” surrendered to authorities at a home on Point of Woods Drive off Point Pleasant Drive in Palm Coast.









In the interim, the Sheriff’s Office deployed deputies, K-9 units and stop sticks and were assisted from the air by Volusia County’s Air One, the emergency helicopter, which circled the south end of the P-Section for around an hour.

The suspect had allegedly stolen a work truck from another man in Daytona Beach–a work truck with identifiable company insignias. The pick-up was tracked on State Road 100, then going north in the area of the P Section north of Royal Palms Parkway, where deputies converged. Activity was especially intense around Point Pleasant Drive, Pointbury Drive and Point of Woods Drive.

By then the suspect had abandoned the pickup truck and fled on foot in an area that mixes wooded lots, lots under construction and established single family homes.

Shortly after 6 a.m. AlertFlagler, the former Code Red system, issued an alert stating that “Flagler Sheriff Deputies are in the area attempting to locate a possible armed carjacking suspect in the P-section between Point Pleasant Dr and Royal Palms Pkwy. They are looking for a light skinned, black male, wearing black sweat pants, long sleeved black shirt, short dreads, 5’6-5’8, 160-170 pounds, thin build.”

About half an hour after the alert, the man was apprehended at a home on Point of Woods, where he apparently either knew the homeowner or may himself have been living there. The apprehension was carried out without incidents. A sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed that the suspect was in custody.