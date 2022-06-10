$200,000 Goal in Day of Giving for Bethune-Cookman University on June 17

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) is celebrating a Day of Giving from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The university is asking alumni, stakeholders and those who love and support B-CU to help reach its goal of raising $200,000.

“As we prepare for the installation of the Mary McLeod Bethune statue in the U.S. Capitol building later this summer, we call on our Wildcat family to remember the words of Dr. Bethune and our motto: ‘Enter to learn. Depart to serve.’,” said Vice President of Institutional Advancement Sherry Paramore. “We thank our alumni and friends of B-CU nationwide in advance for participating in the Day of Giving and supporting our students during this historic time.”

Funds raised on the Day of Giving will go toward supporting current and future B-CU students with scholarships, campus improvements, program updates and more, as the university continues its “Re-Imagining B-CU: Now, Next & Beyond” strategic planning efforts. Those interested in donating can visit Give.Cookman.edu or call (386) 481-2950.