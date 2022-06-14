The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 14, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Pre-trial day in felony court.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will hear a presentation from the Flagler County sheriff, a presentation on pedestrian safety, a presentation on property taxes, and will discuss the latest two applications by the city’s contractor for two new cell towers, on Royal Palms Parkway (at its far east end) and at Clubhouse Drive. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. At the June 14 meeting: Representatives with Imagine School will be present to discuss traffic issues at their school. Questions to be explored: How will the added traffic from the residential development impact the intersection of Town Center Blvd. and Lake Avenue? Are turning lanes in the forecast? What procedures has the school implemented to reduce the vehicle stacking? You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m.. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday – 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Live/Inert

Wednesday – 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. Live/Inert

Thursday – 1 p.m.-Midnight. Live/Inert

Friday – 1 p.m.-Midnight Live/Inert

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

From Statista: “In addition to the humanitarian catastrophe, the war in Ukraine has also triggered an inflation crisis that is affecting people all over the world. As this infographic based on the latest OECD Economic Outlook shows, the impact of rising consumer prices is being especially felt in Europe and countries neighboring Ukraine. For Lithuania, OECD analysts project an inflation rate of 15.6 percent for 2022 – compared to the previous forecast from December 2021, this is an increase of 12.4 percentage points.”

Notably: The city of Munich, one of the great capitals of beer, was founded by Henry the Lion on this date in 1158, though it was not to Robert Graves’s taste. “Munich,” he wrote in Goodbye to All That, his very good autobiography, “we found sinister–disgusting fumes of beer and cigar smoke, and intense sounds of eating in restaurants.” It is also Donald Trump’s birthday. The Resentful Rage was born on this date in 1946 in New York. He is 76. He was the 45th president, “and whilst he enjoyed the vain pomp of triumph,” Edward Gibbon wrote of a different emperor, “he neglected to secure the means of victory.” It is also Flag Day in the United States, and it is Yasmine Bleeth’s birthday (54). I wouldn’t normally mention the birthday of a Baywatch and Nash Bridges star, but how often does one get to name-drop a starlet’s yaz? We went to school together (at the UN school). She was a grade below mine. Untouchable even then. (Dustin Hoffman’s daughter was two floors below, in grade school.)

