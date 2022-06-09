A 45-Year-Old Woman Is Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash at U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway

A 45-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed Wednesday evening in a t-bone crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway.

The woman was at the wheel of a grey Jeep SUV. She’d been traveling south on U.S. 1 and and had stopped at a red light before turning left, or east, onto Whiteview. She did so, violating the right of way of an oncoming pick-up truck that was traveling north on U.S. 1, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.









The Ford pick-up crashed into the passenger side of the Jeep, sending it spinning until it came to a final stop on the right shoulder of the highway, facing north.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. The woman at the wheel of the Jeep was severely injured at the scene. Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, launched to pick up the patient, but was then cancelled as paramedics opted to transport the patient by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The woman died at the hospital.

The front of the pick-up truck was severely damaged and its three occupants–a 44-year-old woman, who was driving, a 13-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man, all from Palm Coast–sustained minor injuries and were transported to AdventHospital Palm Coast. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The air bag in the Jeep deployed.

The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded, as did the Sheriff’s Office and FHPO, which is conducting the traffic homicide investigation. Names of those involved have not been released. John’s Towing, the Bunnell wrecker, removed the vehicles.









The crash resulted in the 15th fatality of the year on Flagler roads, the 16th when the death of a 15-year-old pedestrian struck by a car on State Road A1A is included. A 32-year-old woman was killed in a t-bone crash at Cody’s Corner on State Road 11 just nine days before. After falling significantly in the last few years, the rate of road fatalities this year, not yet at the halfway mark, is on pace to equal that of 2017, when 33 people were killed on Flagler County roads, the worst year on record.



