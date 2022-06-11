The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 11, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Flagler Pride Weekend 2022 takes place in Central Park in Palm Coast’s Town center June 11 and 12, with Pride fest on June 11 from 3 to 10 p.m. and a Pulse Vigil on June 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. All inquiries should be directed to [email protected]. See last year’s coverage: “From Drag Queens to Sister Bunny Juju, Throngs Exult in Pride, Joy and Freedom at Flagler’s 2nd Annual LGBTQ Festival.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans begin today and run to Sunday, starting at 3 a.m. Palm Coast time, to 3 a.m. the next day. In the United States start-to-finish coverage will be shown on Motor Trend, starting at 9:30 on Saturday

Notably: Who doesn’t miss red-capped Jacques Cousteau? The oceanographer and Capt. Nemo of the 20th century whose genius including seizing on television as a powerful medium to spread his gospel was born on this day in 1910 in St. André-de-Cubzac, a tiny commune in the Gironde, which explains his rebellious streak. He produced some 80 documentaries of his undersea explorations and won three Oscars , one of them for the documentary made of The Silent World, his first book, a sort of Silent Spring of the seas, which had sold more than five million copies in 22 languages, according to his New York Times obituary. Besides that, the obituary notes, “Mr. Cousteau’s reputation rests on an achievement of unassailable importance: He was the co-inventor and principal developer of the Aqua-lung, better known by the acronym ”scuba,” for self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.” The obituary notes: “Mr. Cousteau’s other accomplishments resist pigeonholing. His triumphs were essentially triumphs of character. To every task, he brought relentless energy, unquenchable curiosity, unshakable faith in himself, irresistible charm and the ability to get others to share his enthusiasms. The motto of his ship the Calypso in its glory days in the 1950’s was his lifelong credo: ”Il faut aller voir.” (”We must go and see for ourselves.”)” He died in 1997.

