The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.
Domestic Violence Summit: Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly hosts the latest in a series of domestic violence summits, updating an initiative central to his administration in the last six years. The summit will bring together community partners to openly discuss the problem of domestic violence in Flagler County. Each committee chairperson will be prepared to discuss ideas and initiatives in the fight against Domestic Violence. 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Town Center, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The summit is open to all.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners will consider–or merely discuss–ending the prohibition on keeping and raising live poultry within the city limits. The city manager will provide an update on Independence Day events, including fireworks. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29
Notably: Well, it’s Donald Duck’s birthday (1934): the Disney character made his first appearance on this day in “The Wise Little Hen.” It’s also the kick-off–not a moment too soon, to detract from that jubilee in Putrefying Albion–of the Leipzig Bach Festival, running through June 19. We note it here because Palm Coast tends to empty out around this time, as thousands flock to Leipzig.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
While the questions around Ms. Abu Akleh’s death may be difficult to answer, that is no excuse for ignoring them. Reporters are aware of the dangers inherent in covering armed conflict, and they know that armies are not keen to have their violent missions exposed to public scrutiny. But the work of journalists is essential to public accountability for the actions of any country’s military. Journalists cannot do their jobs if they are targeted with impunity by any side in a conflict. Even if she was not singled out, Israel still needs to grapple with how this happened and what can be done to avoid similar tragedies.
–From “Who Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?,” a New York Times editorial, June 3, 2022.
