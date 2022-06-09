The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 9, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public.

Domestic Violence Summit: Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly hosts the latest in a series of domestic violence summits, updating an initiative central to his administration in the last six years. The summit will bring together community partners to openly discuss the problem of domestic violence in Flagler County. Each committee chairperson will be prepared to discuss ideas and initiatives in the fight against Domestic Violence. 10 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Town Center, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The summit is open to all.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioners will consider–or merely discuss–ending the prohibition on keeping and raising live poultry within the city limits. The city manager will provide an update on Independence Day events, including fireworks. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29

Notably: Well, it’s Donald Duck’s birthday (1934): the Disney character made his first appearance on this day in “The Wise Little Hen.” It’s also the kick-off–not a moment too soon, to detract from that jubilee in Putrefying Albion–of the Leipzig Bach Festival, running through June 19. We note it here because Palm Coast tends to empty out around this time, as thousands flock to Leipzig.

