Firing Range Among Funding for Daytona State College Projects

Daytona State College officials are pleased to announce new funding support for several critical projects that will help the College continue to grow and serve the region’s needs.

The largest of these projects is the construction of a firing range on the DeLand Campus, providing DSC’s Law Enforcement Academy with an on-site, all-weather training facility. Current law enforcement officers from state and national agencies will also be able to utilize the range for their continuing education opportunities, too.









Other funding will replace equipment and upgrade the technology and training modules used in advanced manufacturing programs. These improvements provide support for Florida’s first FAME chapter (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education), which is housed at the Advanced Technology College.

Lastly, with online threats, ransomware, and hacking on the rise, support was also given to upgrade equipment and technology in database and cybersecurity programs. This funding will allow for improvements in both hardware and software, along with a remodeling and computer refresh in labs to train new defenders of cyberspace.

Daytona State’s efforts to enhance the quality of life for students and the residents of Volusia and Flagler counties would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff, and the College is most appreciative of the continued support received from the District Board of Trustees, Chancellor, Legislators, and Governor.